Indonesia smartphone shipments drop in Q3

Indonesian smartphone shipments declined 6 per cent year-on-year in Q3 due to higher Covid-19 (coronvirus) cases and an the impact of an ongoing global component shortage, Counterpoint Research reported.

As local mobile operators introduce 5G services in some cities, demand for compatible handsets is climbing, accounting for 14 per cent of the total.

Oppo garnered a 22 per cent share, overtaking Vivo which fell to third on 18 per cent. Samsung split the pair on 19 per cent.

Xiaomi was joint third on 18 per cent and Realme held fifth spot on 12 per cent.

Counterpoint Research stated Oppo was the least affected by component shortages, the pandemic and social restrictions on its local manufacturing facility.

It noted Samsung gained on new handset launches improving its performance and Xiaomi was forced to increase the price of four models due to higher component costs.

Online channels accounted for 16 per cent of total shipments.