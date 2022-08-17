 Indonesia smartphone shipments decline - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Indonesia smartphone shipments decline

17 AUG 2022

Counterpoint Research noted Indonesian smartphone shipments weakened in Q2 and offered a mixed outlook for the second half of 2022 citing unique economic factors in the country.

The research company noted Q2 was affected by a decline in demand for budget devices priced at less than $150 which account for a large proportion of Indonesian smartphone shipments.

Shipments dropped 11.1 year-on-year to 9.4 million units.

Samsung was the only vendor in the top five to register growth, shipping 33.5 per cent more units and boosting its market share 6.5 percentage points to 19.5 per cent.

Oppo shipments fell 14 per cent and Vivo 17.9 per cent, leaving them with 19.4 per cent and 19.2 per cent shares, respectively.

Xiaomi dropped one position to fourth as shipments fell 46.8 per cent and its share to 13.4 per cent, with Realme gaining some share at 12 per cent despite a 4.6 per cent decline in units.

Counterpoint Research’s outlook for H2 is mixed, noting Indonesia is less vulnerable to a recession than some regional and global peers, but reduced spending power will hit segments looking for low- or mid-range devices hard.

The research company added currency fluctuations will likely have an impact on smartphone demand.

Senior analyst Glen Cardoza stated Counterpoint Research expects replacement of 3G models to drive the lower-end of the market, with users upgrading from 4G to 5G to bolster higher-value segments.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

