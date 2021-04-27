 India smartphone shipments grow - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

India smartphone shipments grow

27 APR 2021

Smartphone shipments in India hit a record high for the first quarter, with Counterpoint Research crediting new launches, promotions and pent-up demand from 2020.

Senior research analyst Prachir Singh said Q1 was the third consecutive record quarter, though cautioned a recent surge in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in India would likely impact shipments moving forward.

Shipments in Q1 were up 23 per cent year-on-year to 38 million units, with Chinese vendors accounting for 75 per cent of the total.

Xiaomi held top spot with a 4 per cent rise in shipments (including its Poco brand) giving it a 26 per cent share, compared with 31 per cent in Q1 2020. Samsung’s shipments grew 52 per cent for a 20 per cent share, up from 16 per cent; Vivo increased shipments 16 per cent, though its share fell from 17 per cent to 16 per cent.

Realme shipments fell 4 per cent, reducing its market share from 14 per cent to 11 per cent; with Oppo’s shipments up 12 per cent for an 11 per cent share.

The share of vendors in the others category increased from 10 per cent to 16 per cent.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

