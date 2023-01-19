India smartphone market tumbles in Q4 2022

India’s smartphone market suffered a double-digit drop in shipments in Q4 2022 as consumer spending weakened, the second consecutive quarter of year-on-year declines, data from Canalys showed.

Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia noted the domestic market started to feel the impact of a global economic slowdown towards the end of 2022, adding economic indicators suggest a sluggish performance in the short term.

Canalys, however, expects moderate growth for the full year, “fuelled by a replacement cycle driven by 5G devices”, Chaurasia said.

Shipments in the final quarter of 2022 fell 27 per cent year-on-year to 32.4 million units.

Samsung gained market share despite shipments declining 21 per cent to 6.7 million units, moving into the top position with a 21 per cent share.

Vivo and Oppo were the only vendors in the top five to post shipment gains, with both picking up significant market share. Vivo moved to second from fourth as shipments grew 13 per cent to 6.4 million units and its share rose 7 percentage points to 20 per cent.

Oppo’s shipments increased 11 per cent to 5.4 million units and its share from 11 per cent to 17 per cent, putting it in fourth place.

Xiaomi slipped to third from number one, with shipments down 40 per cent to 5.5 million units and its share dropping 3 percentage points to 17 per cent.

Realme fell from third to fifth with an 8 per cent share on shipments of 2.7 million units, 65 per cent less.

Total shipments in the nation during 2022 fell 6 per cent to 151.6 million units.