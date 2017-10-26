English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

India now second largest smartphone market

26 OCT 2017

India overtook the US to become the world’s second largest smartphone market after China, as shipments grew 23 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2017 to just over 40 million units, Canalys stated.

“There are close to 100 mobile device brands sold in India, with more vendors arriving every quarter. In addition, India has one of the most complex channel landscapes, but with low barriers to entry,” explained Canalys research analyst Ishan Dutt, adding growth will continue thanks to low smartphone penetration and the “explosion of LTE”.

Vendors
Samsung shipped 9.4 million smartphones in Q3 2017, up from around 7 million in Q3 2016, while Xiaomi registered an even bigger jump, going from under 3 million units to 9.2 million, a whopping 290 per cent increase (see chart below, click to enlarge).

The two vendors accounted for almost half of the total market, with Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo making up the top five in the country. Together, they make up 75 per cent of total shipments.

Canalys analyst Rushabh Doshi said: “Xiaomi’s growth is a clear example of how a successful online brand can effectively enter the offline market while maintaining low overheads.”

“But Xiaomi focuses on the low end. It struggles in the mid-range – devices priced between INR15,000 [$230] and INR20,000 – where Samsung, Oppo and Vivo are particularly strong. Nevertheless, we predict Xiaomi’s continued go-to-market innovations will allow it to overtake Samsung within a couple of quarters,” he added.

Apple began producing devices in India in May, and its iPhone shipments more than doubled year-on-year to 900,000 units in Q3 2017: “impressive growth in a market that is skewed toward low-end smartphones,” Canalys stated in a report.

Earlier this month it was reported Apple could be nearing a deal with the government allowing it to open retail stores in India. Currently it sells its products through authorised resellers.

Overcoming challenges
Canalys said the introduction of a goods and services tax (GST) in India during 2017, and the removal of high-value currency notes from circulation meant the market experienced “a wobble”, but is showing strong signs of stability as vendors adapt to the new rules.

Doshi said: “The Indian economy is proving very strong in the second half of 2017, now that the twin shocks of GST and demonetisation are behind it.”

“Reduced indirect taxes have added new equity to the market, with distributors and retailers able to serve areas beyond their home regions as inter-state operations become easier. As the infrastructure matures, consolidation in distribution is inevitable,” he added.

Canalys’ figures are in line with an earlier IDC prediction the smartphone market would recover in Q3, following sluggish growth in Q2.

At the time, Jaipal Singh, a senior analyst at IDC India, said: “Sentiment is indeed positive in the market. All the ambiguities have cleared now, and vendors are gearing up for the upcoming [Diwali] festival season to recover from the slow start in the first half of this year,”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

India smartphone production efforts hitting hurdles

Xiaomi targets 10M unit shipments per month

Apple, Fitbit, Samsung selected for US digital health programme
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association