 India minister rejects smartphone crackdown report - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anadir
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

India minister rejects smartphone crackdown report

15 MAR 2023

India’s IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed a Reuters report claiming the country planned to force smartphone manufacturers to allow for the removal of pre-installed apps and face mandatory compliance testing, describing the story as plain wrong.

In a Twitter post, Chandrasekhar said Reuters’ story based on a leaked government document lacked understanding.

Chandrasekhar slated the article as demonstrating an “unfettered creative imagination” about an ongoing consultation process between the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the industry.

Reuters reported the government proposed laws targeting the removal of pre-installed apps on smartphones because it considered them a security weak-point and wanted to ensure nations including China could not exploit it.

Chandrasekhar argued there is no security testing or crackdown.

He added India is 100 per cent committed to promoting ease of business and “growing electronics manufacturing”, and argued the article contained “deliberate disinformation” to negatively impact the sector.

India’s government this month set a target to manufacture $300 billion-worth of electronics goods by 2026 as part of its digital ambitions.

Sources had told Reuters plans for new devices to be checked by a government-run laboratory to ensure they complied with the proposed new rules would be a blow to manufacturers, leading to longer launch cycles and a loss in revenue from built-in apps.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

India sets out tougher device security regulations

Low-end vendors fuel India smartphone growth

Jio aims to introduce $50 smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association