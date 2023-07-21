India makes Chinese vendors pay

India’s electronics and IT minister reportedly revealed Chinese smartphone vendors ducked several billions-worth of taxes over several years, as the nation maintains pressure over its neighbour in a long-running bout of sabre rattling involving technology players.

The Economic Times reported Rajeev Chandrasekhar told India’s parliament vendors including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have begun repaying missed goods and services tax (GST) and customs duties, but added action against the companies is ongoing.

Chandrasekhar reportedly revealed Xiaomi is being pursued for INR6.8 billion ($82.9 million) in missed customs duty payments for the fiscal years from 2020 to 2022, along with missing GST payments totalling INR1.7 billion between 2017 and the beginning of this month.

The minister reportedly said Xiaomi had paid INR107.6 million of the customs duty fee and INR820.4 million of the GST sum along with some interest payments and penalties.

Oppo is judged to have ducked INR44 billion-worth of customs duties in fiscal 2020 and 2021, with INR4.8 billion recovered, ET reported. The vendor apparently also owed INR6.8 billion in GST, but has repaid INR7.4 billion.

Vivo stands accused of missing customs duty of INR28.8 billion in fiscal 2021 and 2023, some INR1.2 billion of which has been recovered. It also failed to pay INR482.5 million in GST, with INR512.5 million now paid, though ET noted this case is still being worked through.