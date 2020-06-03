 India incentivises phone, components production - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

India incentivises phone, components production

03 JUN 2020

India launched a programme to invest around INR500 billion ($6.6 billion) in schemes to boost domestic device and electronics manufacturing, advancing on its current Make in India initiative.

In a press conference earlier this week, telecoms minister Ravi Shankar Prasad explained the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) programme could position India as a global hub for device production, creating 500,000 jobs and potentially propelling phones and components to the top of India’s export list.

From August five companies selected by the government will be offered a financial incentive covering between 4 per cent and 6 per cent of the value of additional sales of domestically-produced goods for five years, and up to 25 per cent to cover capex on new production facilities or upgrades to current plants.

In a tweet, Prasad said the programme advances India’s capacity to “compete globally” and contribute to the “global economy both in manufacturing and in supply chain”.

In the official presentation, however, he emphasised the move was about inclusion rather than protectionism. He noted India is the “second biggest mobile manufacturing country in the world”, with its share of the global electronics market increasing from 1.3 per cent in 2012 to 3 per cent in 2018.

India began encouraging non-domestic vendors to produce devices locally in 2014, when it unveiled is Make in India push.

Big name vendors have rallied to the call: Samsung began producing devices in the country in 2018 and in January was tipped to be exploring a move around display manufacture, while Apple reportedly commenced production of its iPhone XR there in October 2019.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Realme wins big in India

Smartphone shipments still on the up in India

HTC set for India comeback
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association