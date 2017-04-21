English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Galaxy S8 build cost tops predecessors

21 APR 2017

Samsung’s new Galaxy S8, the first device shipping in volume capable of gigabit-LTE speeds, cost a lot more to make than the vendor’s previous smartphones, according to IHS Markit.

The high costs reflect “something of an arms race in features among Apple, Samsung and other phone manufacturers, as they all try to add new and distinguishing hardware features,” said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director of cost benchmarking services for IHS Markit.

He added the hardware in the Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone is “expected to be very similar.”

It is no surprise Samsung went all out in the making of the device, as there is a lot riding on it following the Galaxy Note 7 battery debacle, and the company will be looking to restore customer faith in the brand in hopes of increasing sales.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will be up against the LG G6, Huawei’s P10 and also Apple’s next iPhone, the much anticipated 10th anniversary edition, which will launch later this year.

IHS Markit estimated the total cost of manufacturing the Galaxy S8 at around $307.50. The unit will retail at around $725.

The total cost of manufacture is $43.34 higher than the S7 and $36.29 higher than the total build cost of the S7 Edge, which IHS Markit said is “considered a better comparison to the Galaxy S8”.

Gigabit capable
Both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus feature a 10-nanometer processor along with CAT-16 LTE modem and radio. The radio allows the smartphone to aggregate three carriers of up to 20MHz each while the LTE modem is capable of reaching peak theoretical speeds of one gigabit per second, the study observed.

“Gigabit LTE is very much the marquee specification for 2017 flagship smartphones,” said Wayne Lam, principal analyst of smartphone electronics at IHS Markit. “Keep in mind that gigabit speeds are a best-case scenario and that a user’s real-world experience will be limited to what mobile networks can provide.”

The S8 also feature 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 64GB, twice the level of built-in storage found in the S7 and iPhone 7.

Battery capacity on the Galaxy S8, at 3000mAh, is the same as the S7. However, compared to the S7 Edge, which had a 3600mAh battery, Samsung “played it safe after the Note 7 incident and included a considerably less dense battery pack”, IHS Markit said.

While the iPhone 7 Plus and the LG G6 now come with dual cameras, Samsung stuck to a single camera, which is “essentially the same” as the S7.

“Owing to the asymmetric placement of the rear fingerprint sensor, it would have been likely that a dual-camera design was scrapped at the last minute in the design cycle,” IHS said.

Last week, Samsung said demand for the S8 beat expectations, with orders exceeding those of the S7.

Watch our feature video from the launch of the Galaxy S8 here.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Samsung Galaxy S8 orders surpass S7

Samsung Bixby AI assistant not yet fluent in English

Samsung S8 facial recognition feature under fire
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association