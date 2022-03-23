 IDC upbeat on Indonesia smartphone demand - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

IDC upbeat on Indonesia smartphone demand

23 MAR 2022

IDC forecast Indonesia’s smartphone market to register growth in 2022 as supplies gradually improve, after posting gains across 2021 despite a weak Q4.

Shipments are expected to increase 8 per cent year-on-year to 44 million units: they rose 11 per cent in 2021 to 40.9 million units, IDC reported.

Counterpoint Research, however, pegged the annual growth at 5 per cent without disclosing the number of units, stating 5G-compatible models accounted for 11 per cent of shipments.

IDC’s data showed Q4 shipments declined 12.8 per cent year-on-year to 10.3 million units, with the top five vendors all booking double-digit declines.

Samsung gained market share at Oppo and Vivo’s expense.

The smartphone giant moved from fifth in Q4 2020 to third with an 18.9 per cent share, behind Oppo at 20 per cent on Vivo at 19.6 per cent.

IDC stated Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 helped the vendor dominate in the ultra-premium ($1,600-plus) segment.

Vanessa Aurelia, associate market analyst at IDC Indonesia, cautioned pending changes in local content regulations create uncertainties for vendors’ higher-end models, which may be hit by stricter rules.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

