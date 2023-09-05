 IDC predicts Indonesia smartphone demand to stabilise - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

IDC predicts Indonesia smartphone demand to stabilise

05 SEP 2023
Three people wearing headscarves gather to take selfie

IDC forecast smartphone shipments in Indonesia to improve in the current half of the year, after demand bottomed out in Q2 when shipments declined for the eighth consecutive quarter.

The supply of smartphones across different price bands is expected to stabilise as vendors prepare to increase sales for the year-end selling period, although full-year shipments will be the lowest since 2018, IDC Indonesia analyst Vanessa Aurelia stated.

Shipments fell 6.3 per cent year-on-year to 8.9 million units, with 5G models down 4.3 per cent to TKTK, the first drop since compatible devices launched in 2020.

IDC noted growth in the entry-level segment slowed the decline, as did shipments of models priced more than $600, which rose 71 per cent.

Transsion was the only top-five vendor to book shipments growth, up 12.3 per cent to 1.2 million units, with its share up 2.2 percentage points to 13.4 per cent.

Top ranked Samsung’s shipments fell 3.4 per cent to 1.9 million, for a 20.8 per cent market share.

Oppo shipments fell from 2 million to 1.6 million; Vivo from 1.7 million to 1.5 million; and Xiaomi from 1.5 million to 1.3 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

