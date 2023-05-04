IDC predicts flat India smartphone shipments

IDC became the second research company in recent weeks to reveal a downturn in smartphone shipments in India during Q1 2023, issuing a figure it stated was the lowest for the period in four years.

The research outfit noted consumer demand remained muted due to macroeconomic uncertainty, with the situation exacerbated by high levels of inventory carried over from H2 2022.

It placed shipments at 31 million units, down 16 per cent year-on-year. The trends are in line with figures issued by Canalys last month showing a 20 per cent drop to 30.6 million.

IDC indicated offline channels were more prosperous than online during Q1, with the former “backed by new model launches and attractive” promotions.

Navkendar Singh, associate VP of devices research, predicted full-year shipments will be flat despite the potential for growth in H2 “if brands can bring attractive festive offerings”, along with possible boosts to consumer confidence from events including local elections and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup scheduled to commence in the nation in October.

IDC ranked Samsung top on shipments of 6.2 million, with former market leader Xiaomi now placing fourth on 5 million.