IDC forecasts tepid Australia smartphone demand

IDC reported Australian smartphone shipments fell in Q2 on sagging demand in the mid-tier, despite demand for models priced over $1,000 driving a 5 per cent increase in ASP to $755.

Australian lead analyst Yash Gupta predicted demand to remain subdued due to cost-of-living pressures and ongoing rises in interest rates.

Shipments fell 10.1 per cent year-on-year to 1.3 million units.

The company recorded pricing figures in US dollars not Australian.

IDC stated consumer demand remained weak for most of the quarter, but growth in the prepaid market revived the low-end segment.

Apple closed the quarter with a 46.5 per cent market share, up 3.3 percentage points, but shipments fell 3.1 per cent.

Samsung’s shipments fell 13.5 per cent, with its 31.8 per cent share down from 33.1 per cent in Q2 2022.

Third-place Oppo’s shipments fell 18.4 per cent and its share from 4.9 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

Lenovo’s shipments grew 13.8 per cent, for a 3.6 per cent market share.

IDC placed Google and HMD Global in equal fifth place, with 3 per cent market shares.