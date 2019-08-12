 Huawei to pump $800M into Brazil production - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei to pump $800M into Brazil production

12 AUG 2019

Huawei lined up an $800 million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Brazil, Reuters reported, a move said to be in preparation for an expected boost in demand following the country’s 5G auction.

The news outlet stated the factory will primarily be used to support smartphone production for the Brazilian market and other countries in the region. It will operate alongside Huawei’s existing industrial facility in the Sao Paulo region.

Huawei apparently plans to spend the sum across three years following the completion of the country’s first 5G auction, currently slated for March 2020.

It is not the only vendor planning to take advantage of Brazil’s move towards 5G, with Nokia Latin America CTO Wilson Cardoso tipping the country’s auction to be the world’s biggest, as it looks to take advantage of its position developing industrial use cases for the technology in the country.

In addition to Nokia and Huawei, rival Ericsson also has facilities in the Sao Paulo region.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Devices

Tags

