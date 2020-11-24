Huawei smartphone share tipped for hit in 2021 - Mobile World Live

Market research company TrendForce forecast Huawei’s smartphone market share would plunge in 2021, with Apple and rival Chinese vendors tipped to reap the benefits.

In its latest study, TrendForce predicted Huawei’s share would fall from an estimated 14 per cent this year to 4 per cent in 2021 due to US restrictions.

The research company stated “Apple is expected to capture some demand that was previously aimed at Huawei’s high-end smartphones”. Chinese rivals Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are also tipped to reap the benefits by increasing production.

Huawei’s Honor subsidiary is tipped to take a 2 per cent share in 2021. While Huawei is in the process of selling the business, TrendForce warned the unit could still face headwinds because of the US restrictions, citing concerns around component supplies and access to Google services.

TrendForce also cautioned Honor faced challenges in accessing foundry capacity due to a general shortage of “wafer capacities for AP chip bundles”. The research company predicted this may not settle until the back half of the year.