Huawei set to launch new flagships globally in 2020 - Mobile World Live

Forthcoming flagship phones by Huawei will reportedly be launched globally in early 2020, despite restrictions imposed by the US government preventing the Chinese vendor from sourcing software and components from US companies.

According to familiar sources, cited by The Information, the company planned to release the devices in Europe and other overseas markets.

The flagships are expected to continue the company’s P line and will reportedly be named as P40 and P40 Pro.

It is likely the devices will be launched at or around MWC20 Barcelona (last week of February).

The most recent flagship series by Huawei – Mate 30 – was launched only in the company’s domestic Chinese market and a select group of other Asian markets, and the Pro version of the device was released in limited quantities in Spain, according to GSMArena.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are the first in the company’s production line to lack access to Google apps and services, including Play Store, Maps and Search.