 Huawei sells out foldable Mate X in China - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei sells out foldable Mate X in China

18 NOV 2019

Huawei’s Mate X foldable smartphone reportedly sold out minutes after its launch on the Chinese market on 15 November, with the company now planning to release a second batch on 22 November.

The device, priced at 16,999 yuan (£1,900), was on sale for a short time on Huawei’s online store and buyers were given a 50 per cent discount for screen repairing or replacing, according to a BBC report.

The Chinese smartphone maker started taking domestic orders for its foldable phone on 23 October, despite initially targeting a mid-year launch. The phone release was delayed due to works aiming to improve the flexible display.

With the Mate X release, Huawei follows in the steps of rival companies which have already marketed foldable mobile devices.

Samsung won the race to be the first vendor to launch a foldable smartphone, with its Galaxy Fold hitting stores on 6 September. Earlier this month, Motorola announced adding foldable display technology to its Razr flip phone, which is set to go on sale in the US in December priced $1,500.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

