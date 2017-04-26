English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei regains China smartphone lead in Q1

26 APR 2017

Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei recaptured the lead in China’s smartphone market in Q1, boosting its market share to 18 per cent after increasing shipments 25 per cent year-on-year, according to Canalys.

After spending two quarters in second place behind Oppo, Huawei shipped nearly 21 million units in Q1 2017 (see chart below, click to enlarge), the research company revealed.

Despite growing shipments 55 per cent year-on-year in Q1, Oppo fell to second with just under 20 million units shipped. Third-placed Vivo had the slowest growth of the top three (23 per cent) and captured a 15 per cent share on shipments of 17 million units.

China’s smartphone market continued to expand in the opening quarter of 2017 despite rising penetration. Canalys estimates 114 million smartphones shipped in China during the period, an increase of 9 per cent year-on-year.

Canalys research analyst Lucio Chen said it is clear the market is consolidating: “The top three vendors are pulling away at the head of the market, accounting for more than 50 per cent of shipments for the first time this quarter.”

In the corresponding period of 2016, Huawei led, with Vivo second and Oppo fourth, together accounting for 42 per cent of the market. At the time Xiaomi occupied third place, but by the recent quarter had fallen to fifth behind Apple on shipments of just over 9 million units.

Xiaomi faces increasing pressure from Huawei’s online efforts with the Honor line, as well as Oppo and Vivo, whose marketing activities have been taking attention away from Xiaomi, said Canalys research analyst Mo Jia. “To grow Xiaomi will need to quickly switch from being a value-for-money vendor to become an aspirational brand.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei P10 performance under the spotlight

Huawei boss dismisses smartwatches

Huawei facing UK mobile device ban
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association