HomeDevicesNews

Huawei prepares Nova 2 range for mid-June launch

30 MAY 2017

Huawei took the wraps off its Nova 2 smartphones which, for the moment at least, are focused on China.

The mobile device number three first revealed the Nova brand at IFA in September 2016, in a move to bolster its performance in the mid-tier. But this is a market where Huawei also plays with its Honor brand, which registered some traction globally.

As with the original launch, Huawei is offering two new devices in the updated range: Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus. The main differentiating factor is screen size, at 5-inches and 5.5-inches respectively (both are full HD resolution).

Each device features a dual camera set-up, as is becoming increasingly popular in both Huawei and Honor-branded smartphones. This marries 12MP wide-angle and 8MP telephoto lenses, with the 12MP camera also featuring large pixel capabilities for improved low-light imaging.

The pair also feature a 20MP front-facing camera.

Both devices run Androd 7.0 (Nougat) with Huawei’s EMUI interface. They are powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octacore processor with 4GB of RAM.

There are a couple of other differences between Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus: the former offers 64GB of storage compared with 128GB for the latter. Battery capacity also differs at 3340mAh versus 2950mAh respectively.

Colour options are blue, green, gold, black and rose gold.

Availability in China is slated for 16 June, with Nova 2 priced at CNY2,499 ($364) and Nova 2 Plus at CNY2,899.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

Read more

Devices

