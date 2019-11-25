 Huawei prepares for 5G tablet showdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei prepares for 5G tablet showdown

25 NOV 2019

Huawei detailed plans to launch a 5G tablet in early 2020, as it vies to be among the first vendors to put a unit compatible with the next-generation technology on sale, Global Times reported.

During a launch event for its MatePad Pro, Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business, said it planned a 5G version of the model which would be released in the first quarter of 2020. The move pitches the vendor into competition with big-name rival Samsung, in particular, which GSMArena noted is developing a 5G edition of its tablet Galaxy Tab S6.

Analyst Xiang Ligang told Global Times Huawei’s pace of research and development is faster than Samsung’s, and tipped the Chinese vendor to be ready to release a 5G tablet in January.

The MatePad Pro uses Huawei’s latest flagship chipset, Kirin 990, which is also expected to be included in the 5G version. The model also features a 10.8-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and offers content synchronisation between Huawei devices.

Huawei plans to initially sell the device in China from 12 December, with prices starting at CNY3,299 ($469).

Yu added Huawei led the Chinese tablet market in Q3 2019 with a market share of 37.4 per cent and 2.1 million units shipped.

Restrictions on Huawei imposed by the US appeared to contribute to a broader decline in tablet shipments during Q3 due to an associated impact on Android-powered models, Strategy Analytics figures showed.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Huawei set to launch new flagships globally in 2020

Huawei sells out foldable Mate X in China

Vivo dominates nascent China 5G market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association