Huawei prepares for 5G tablet showdown - Mobile World Live

Huawei detailed plans to launch a 5G tablet in early 2020, as it vies to be among the first vendors to put a unit compatible with the next-generation technology on sale, Global Times reported.

During a launch event for its MatePad Pro, Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business, said it planned a 5G version of the model which would be released in the first quarter of 2020. The move pitches the vendor into competition with big-name rival Samsung, in particular, which GSMArena noted is developing a 5G edition of its tablet Galaxy Tab S6.

Analyst Xiang Ligang told Global Times Huawei’s pace of research and development is faster than Samsung’s, and tipped the Chinese vendor to be ready to release a 5G tablet in January.

The MatePad Pro uses Huawei’s latest flagship chipset, Kirin 990, which is also expected to be included in the 5G version. The model also features a 10.8-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and offers content synchronisation between Huawei devices.

Huawei plans to initially sell the device in China from 12 December, with prices starting at CNY3,299 ($469).

Yu added Huawei led the Chinese tablet market in Q3 2019 with a market share of 37.4 per cent and 2.1 million units shipped.

Restrictions on Huawei imposed by the US appeared to contribute to a broader decline in tablet shipments during Q3 due to an associated impact on Android-powered models, Strategy Analytics figures showed.