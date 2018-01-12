Huawei picks up home win in Samsung patent spat

Huawei reportedly won a smartphone patent battle with Samsung, with the Chinese company picking up a victory in its home town of Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen Intermediate Court ruled Samsung must stop selling or manufacturing devices which infringe a patent on 4G phone technology, Caixin reported. Samsung must also pay a small court fee, but the court did not order any other damages.

It was not revealed which Samsung devices will be impacted by the order.

The report said the Shenzhen court had determined only one patent had been infringed out of several asserted, with claims involving the others dismissed.

Huawei first made its complaints in May 2016, filing suits in China and the US. At the time, while it said it was committed to licensing patents on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, it also said it believed it is “entitled to reasonable compensation” from companies using its technology without a licence.

The court was reported to have said Samsung “maliciously delayed negotiations” which began in 2011, and was “obviously at fault”. The South Korean company is now reviewing the decision, in order to “determine appropriate responses”.

Samsung is already facing tough competition in China, from Huawei and peers including Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, as well as Apple.