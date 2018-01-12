English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei picks up home win in Samsung patent spat

12 JAN 2018

Huawei reportedly won a smartphone patent battle with Samsung, with the Chinese company picking up a victory in its home town of Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen Intermediate Court ruled Samsung must stop selling or manufacturing devices which infringe a patent on 4G phone technology, Caixin reported. Samsung must also pay a small court fee, but the court did not order any other damages.

It was not revealed which Samsung devices will be impacted by the order.

The report said the Shenzhen court had determined only one patent had been infringed out of several asserted, with claims involving the others dismissed.

Huawei first made its complaints in May 2016, filing suits in China and the US. At the time, while it said it was committed to licensing patents on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, it also said it believed it is “entitled to reasonable compensation” from companies using its technology without a licence.

The court was reported to have said Samsung “maliciously delayed negotiations” which began in 2011, and was “obviously at fault”. The South Korean company is now reviewing the decision, in order to “determine appropriate responses”.

Samsung is already facing tough competition in China, from Huawei and peers including Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, as well as Apple.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

ZTE preparing to launch 5G-ready device in a year

Huawei fails to nab US carrier partner

iPhone production to rise despite global slowdown
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association