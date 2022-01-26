 Huawei P50 goes global - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei P50 goes global

26 JAN 2022

Huawei finally launched its P50 Pro smartphone and the more recently unveiled P50 Pocket foldable in a host of international markets, after first rolling out the devices in China in 2021.

The vendor stated it had begun taking orders for the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe and Latin America in the first part of a phased rollout.

Unsurprisingly, availability does noth extend to North America, where its troubles have been well publicised.

Huawei launched the P50 Pro along with the standard P50 in China in mid-2021. The devices employ the vendor’s Harmony OS and run a Snapdragon 888 4G chipset. It released the P50 Pocket at the end of the year, with the device apparently designed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The P50 Pocket features a 6.9-inch OLED display and 256GB of storage, with a clamshell form-factor similar to Samsung’s models.

Externally, Huawei’s foldable boasts a small circular display, found above three cameras: a 40MP main, 13MP ultra-wide and 32MP “ultra spectrum” modules. It also uses the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset.

In Europe, the P50 Pro is available for €1,199 and the P50 Pocket starts at €1,299.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

