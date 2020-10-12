 Huawei makes a Mate date - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei makes a Mate date

12 OCT 2020

Huawei became the latest manufacturer to set a date to reveal its new flagship, with the Mate 40 set to be unveiled just over a week after the anticipated launch of Apple’s new iPhone.

The Chinese company tweeted news about a 22 October launch event using the taglines “unprecedented power is coming” and “leap further ahead”.

In recent years, Huawei has updated its flagship devices twice a year, with its Mate series announced in September or October and P series in March.

The announcement of the upcoming event comes just before Apple’s expected iPhone launch scheduled for 13 October.

In 2019, Huawei Mate 30 devices were the company’s first releases without Google apps following well-publicised US restrictions.

This year’s version could be the last to feature its Kirin processors unless Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the manufacturer of the chips, is able to receive a licence to continue supplying Huawei.

Rumours have been swirling in the media about Huawei placing a large order with the chipmaker prior to the ban kicking-in during September, and speculation on whether TSMC will secure a permit from the US to continue to work for Huawei.

On Saturday (10 October) Focus Taiwan reported rumours TSMC had received a licence, though it did not clarify details of apparent terms and conditions attached to it.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

