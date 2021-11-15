 Huawei looks to license handset tech – report - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei looks to license handset tech – report

15 NOV 2021

Troubled Huawei’s handset division reportedly is negotiating with two domestic retailers to license its smartphone designs to bypass US sanctions, aiming to generate additional revenue from the unit cut off from global chip supplies.

Bloomberg reported state-owned China Postal and Telecommunications Appliances and TD Tech, which both currently sell Huawei handsets, plan to market devices featuring Huawei designs under their own brands. The deals are intended to give the local companies access to chips made using US technology.

This not the first time Huawei suggested licensing its technologies. In September 2019, founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei announced it would consider selling access to its 5G technologies to a company based outside Asia to ease concerns about spying.

The company’s revenue for the first nine months of 2021 fell by almost a third year-on-year, with handset sales plunging after divesting sub-brand Honor to avoid toughened trade sanctions from the US.

The company declined to comment on a query sent by Mobile World Live.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a law that prevents Chinese vendors, including Huawei and ZTE, from receiving licences from regulators to sell equipment in the US. The Secure Equipment Act targets companies seen as national security threats.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi claims smartphone cooling breakthrough

Supply chain woes chip away at smartphone sales

Sony targets visual media boost with Xperia PRO-I
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association