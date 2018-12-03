English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei hedges bets with work on Android alternative

03 DEC 2018

With the US ramping pressure on its allies to avoid using Huawei gear in 5G deployments and fears of additional barriers, the vendor is reprtedly developing an alternative to the Android OS for its handsets.

Bruce Lee, VP of Huawei’s handset business, said the vendor is working on a new OS for its smartphones, but revealed few details about the project, Android Headlines reported.

The publication noted the comment contradicts a statement made in September by Wang Chenglu, a software engineering chief at Huawei, denying the company is working on an alternative to Android and reiterating its commitment to Google’s ecosystem.

Commenting on the latest report, IDC analyst John Delaney tweeted: “Seems sensible. The American government’s hostility to Huawei means it’s possible that Google could be forbidden to continue licensing Android to the company.”

US politicians in July urged Google to end its relationship with Huawei on the grounds the Chinese vendor poses a risk to national security. Earlier in the year, AT&T and Verizon backed away from deals to carry Huawei smartphones in the face of political pressure.

Huawei is the second-largest smartphone maker in the world, shipping 52 million unit in Q3, data from research company Canalys showed.

More restrictions
Last week New Zealand’s government turned down operator Spark’s proposal to deploy Huawei infrastructure in a 5G network, citing significant national security risks.

The decision is the latest blow to Huawei’s efforts to sell 5G equipment in developed markets following bans by the US and Australia.

US politicians have also demanded Google and Twitter reveal details of data sharing partnerships with Chinese companies.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vendors seek wins in shrinking tablet market

Honor embraces slider for Magic 2

Honor launches 8X, Band 4 in UK
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association