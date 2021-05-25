 Huawei founder urges shift to software - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei founder urges shift to software

25 MAY 2021

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei called for a strategic shift towards software development, as the vendor revealed plans to launch a smartphone version of its HarmonyOS in early June.

In a memo viewed by Mobile World Live (MWL), he urged the company to become a leader in software, citing current efforts to develop systems around its HarmonyOS, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Mindspore platforms in the IT domain.

Ren noted Huawei must expand its efforts to make the platforms thrive, noting the “US will have very little control over our future development, and we have much autonomy”.

The move requires first building a diversified software team, he said.

US restrictions prevent Huawei using Google’s Android operating system in its smartphones.

A source close to Huawei told MWL the smartphone OS will be introduced on 2 June.

Any shift away from hardware would likely take years to have a material impact on Huawei’s top-line: its Consumer Group (devices) accounted for 54 per cent of total revenue in 2020 compared with 34 per cent from its carrier networks business.

US sanctions have severely hindered Huawei’s smartphone business, and Ren previously stated he expected no change under President Joe Biden.

Huawei is also developing components for the automotive industry, potentially a bid to gain ground in a sector unaffected by US action.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi Q4 boosted by Huawei woes

Xiaomi ousts Huawei in Latin America smartphones

Huawei sued over smartphone patent breaches
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association