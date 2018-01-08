Huawei fails to nab US carrier partner

Huawei failed to secure a channel partnership with US operator AT&T, despite expectations a deal would be announced at CES this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For several years, Huawei has aspired to become the world’s leading smartphone operator, but has been hindered by a lack of partnerships in the operator-dominated US market. Huawei launched a campaign to bring its devices to the US through the Honor (mid-range) smartphone brand, but sales were limited to unlocked devices sold through online and select store channels.

The company seemed to be on the brink of a breakthrough when Richard Yu, Huawei’s head of consumer business, remarked in late 2017 that the company would sell a flagship phone in the US market through a carrier “next year.” Sources told the WSJ AT&T was the one who walked away from the agreement, but it was unclear just why the operator backed out.

Huawei is currently the world’s number 3 smartphone brand behind Samsung and Apple.