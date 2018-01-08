English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei fails to nab US carrier partner

08 JAN 2018

Huawei failed to secure a channel partnership with US operator AT&T, despite expectations a deal would be announced at CES this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For several years, Huawei has aspired to become the world’s leading smartphone operator, but has been hindered by a lack of partnerships in the operator-dominated US market. Huawei launched a campaign to bring its devices to the US through the Honor (mid-range) smartphone brand, but sales were limited to unlocked devices sold through online and select store channels.

The company seemed to be on the brink of a breakthrough when Richard Yu, Huawei’s head of consumer business, remarked in late 2017 that the company would sell a flagship phone in the US market through a carrier “next year.” Sources told the WSJ AT&T was the one who walked away from the agreement, but it was unclear just why the operator backed out.

Huawei is currently the world’s number 3 smartphone brand behind Samsung and Apple.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Huawei, Xiaomi lining up US push

Apple tipped for post-smartphone struggles

V10 powers Honor push into AI smartphones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association