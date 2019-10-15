Huawei brings mid-tier nova 5T to Europe - Mobile World Live

Huawei detailed plans to bolster its smartphone lineup in Europe with the mid-tier nova 5T, a model which boasts an AI-powered quad-camera set-up on the rear and, crucially, access to the full suite of Android services.

First launched in China in August, the device is apparently exempt from a US trade ban which had prevented Huawei including key Google services in its latest flagship Mate 30 range, unveiled last month.

The nova 5T’s camera array is similar to that found on Huawei’s P and Mate ranges, with a 48MP HD; 16MP wide-angle; 2MP macro; and 2MP bokeh lens. The front camera is also AI-equipped, offering 32MP resolution.

It runs Android 9 via Huawei’s EMUI 9.1 interface, with the vendor touting a significant reduction in the time taken to launch apps and improvements in system responsiveness.

The device uses Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset, offering 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM. It features a 3750mAh battery and Huawei fast charging technology said to deliver 50 per cent power in 30 minutes.

Walter Ji, president of the consumer business group at Huawei Western Europe, nova 5T “makes outstanding smartphone photography accessible to even more people” due to its mid-tier price point.

The model is set to go on sale in November, priced £399.