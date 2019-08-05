HTC set for India comeback - Mobile World Live

HTC reportedly plans to reenter the Indian smartphone market this month, following an exit from the country in 2018.

In a report, 91mobiles stated the company will unveil a new flagship in the next few days, which it will bring to India. The company could also be working on a completely new smartphone series for the market, said sources, as it looks to reignite competition with popular Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

The company’s exit from India was part of a big scaling back effort in its smartphone division, as it struggled to keep up with low prices from Chinese rivals. The new line-up could also involve a big role for InOne Technology, which holds the licence for HTC in India.

HTC had a market share of less than 1 per cent in India in 2017, before it ended its operations in the country. The HTC U11 was the last flagship phone it launched in the country, in February 2018.