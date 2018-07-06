English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

HTC sales slide continues

06 JUL 2018

HTC continued its downward trend in sales, with the first six months of the year seeing it bring in around half of its total from the same period in 2017.

Total sales of TWD15.56 billion ($510.7 million) compared with TWD30.67 billion in the first half of 2017. And the launch of its latest flagship, U12+, did little to cheer: its June revenue of TWD2.23 billion was down 67.6 per cent year-on-year and 8.8 per cent lower than the previous month.

HTC does not provide profit (or loss) figures alongside its monthly sales report, although full numbers for Q2 will follow in due course.

The weak sales performance comes shortly after it was reported the company is set for yet another round of job cuts, this time centred on its manufacturing capabilities in its home market of Taiwan.

While the company has been struggling for sales despite well-received products for some time, U12+ generated a mixed response, with critics often citing HTC’s second-generation pressure-sensing input as a weak point.

With the company having sold smartphone assets to Google earlier this year (in return for a healthy wodge of cash) and trimmed its manufacturing capabilities, it is perhaps not surprising HTC’s commitment to smartphones has again been questioned, particularly as the company presses ahead with its VR activities.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Interview: HTC Vive

HTC set for blockchain push

Sony to reduce smartphone shipments in profit pursuit
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association