HTC rounds out 2016 with more uninspiring numbers

Troubled smartphone maker HTC registered weak sales in December 2016, which contributed to a year-on-year drop in full year revenue of more than a third.

Sales of TWD6.4 billion ($199.7 million) in December were down 1.7 per cent year-on-year from TWD6.5 billion. The figure also marked a drop of 16.5 per cent from the previous month sequentially.

In the full year, sales of TWD78.2 billion were down 35.8 per cent from TWD121.7 billion in 2015. According to reports, this marks HTC’s lowest annual revenue result for 11 years.

HTC is yet to reveal profitability figures for either Q4 or full year 2016, although detailed results are likely before the end of this month.

The numbers are just the latest in a long line of uninspiring results from the company, which saw year-on-year sales declines every month in 2016 except for one (September).

Although the company reported a loss in Q3, it trimmed costs inline with the decline in its revenue.

While HTC is placing bets on the growing VR space through its Vive business, this is unlikely (certainly in the short term) to offset continued weakness in the smartphone sector.

HTC is also expected to announce one or more new devices later this week, having tweeted a teaser image late in December 2016.