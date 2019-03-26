 HTC, Qualcomm ink VR partnership - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

HTC, Qualcomm ink VR partnership

26 MAR 2019

HTC teamed with Qualcomm to pre-integrate and optimise the device maker’s Vive Wave technology for the chip company’s XR Standalone and 5G smartphone reference designs, which the companies stated will enable partners to “rapidly bring Vive Wave-enabled devices to commercialisation”.

Vive Wave is HTC’s operating platform and storefront optimised for mobile VR requirements. Built on Android, it is said to create a native operating system for VR, enabling manufacturers to quickly build new headsets supported by a “robust” content library.

By working with Qualcomm, HTC can enable device makers using Snapdragon chips to access a platform which can power standalone headsets or smartphone-tethered products. Optimising the solution will “enable the whole XR ecosystem to grow at an accelerated pace”, the pair hope.

Raymond Pao, VP of product and strategy for HTC Vive, said: “Benefiting both device manufacturers and developers, this joint effort with Qualcomm Technologies serves to rapidly accelerate new VR headsets across the world and distribution points for developers through Viveport.”

Vive Wave has been deployed across six headsets, from companies including Pico, iQiYi, Shadow Creator and DPVR.

