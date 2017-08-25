English
HTC mulling future options – report

25 AUG 2017

HTC is reviewing its options for the future, including a potential spin-out of its Vive VR business, reported Bloomberg.

The news is not surprising: the company has been struggling financially for years as it lost share in the increasingly competitive smartphone market. While Vive grabbed more than its fair share of the headlines, it works in a nascent market, and in the short term does not have the potential to offset smartphone weakness.

According to Bloomberg, HTC is working with advisors to look at options including bringing in a strategic advisor or selling Vive. A full sale is seen as a less likely option, because it is not an obvious fit for a single buyer.

The report suggested Google is among the companies identified as a potential buyer. In years gone, other companies have also been linked with HTC, including Acer, Asus and internet giant Qihoo 360, although none of these came to fruition.

In 2016, HTC confirmed it had set up a separate VR business, a move which was seen as increasing its flexibility to take-on external partners or investors.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

