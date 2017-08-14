English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

HTC lowers Q2 loss following U11 launch

14 AUG 2017

HTC narrowed its net loss in Q2 2017 following a “robust quarter” when it reported a reduction in costs and a recovery in sales due to the launch of its new flagship smartphone, the HTC U11.

The Taiwanese electronics maker reported a net loss for the period of TWD1.9 billion ($72 million), down from a loss of TWD3 billion in the same period of 2016. While Q2 sales of TWD16.1 billion were down 14.5 per cent from TWD18.9 billion in the 2016 period, HTC recently announced it experienced strong growth in sales in June 2017, which it credited to the launch of the U11.

Sales during June increased 8.38 per cent year-on-year to TWD6.89 billion.

The ailing smartphone maker is pinning a lot of hope on the device, which launched in May.

In its Q2 earnings statement, the company said it “remained firmly focussed on innovation and execution” during the period.

Along with the U11, HTC also talked up its Vive VR efforts, which “gained considerable endorsement over the quarter”.

Both Apple and Google have recently aligned themselves with Vive, as part of their own VR efforts.

Other headline numbers for the quarter saw HTC report a 6.5 per cent saving in operating expense: “due to the continued streamlining of processes and realignment of resources across the company”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

HTC reports June sales boost

Interview: HTC Vive

HTC Vive gains Apple VR compatibility
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association