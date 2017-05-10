English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

HTC lowers Q1 loss, pins hopes on key flagship launch

10 MAY 2017

HTC talked up the benefits of cost savings in Q1, acknowledging it is “pinning a lot of hope” on a smartphone launch scheduled for next week.

The struggling Taiwan-headquartered smartphone maker is expected to unveil its 2017 flagship on 16 May, following rivals including Samsung, Xiaomi, LG and Sony, which have already shown their hands. Reports suggest HTC’s device will feature an innovative touch interface, with sensors around the body of the unit, which can be used to control functions.

In a conference call, Chialin Chang, president of HTC’s Smartphones and Connected Devices business unit, reiterated the company is looking to “make sure that we have continued traction in the flagship and premium” section of the market.

The vendor’s decision not to play in the lower cost segments of the smartphone market means it is unlikely to see a strong recovery in sales and volumes when compared to its heyday – although profitability will benefit.

HTC reported a loss of TWD2 billion ($66 million) for Q1 2017, reduced from TWD2.6 billion in the prior-year period, on revenue of TWD14.5 billion, down from TWD14.8 billion. Operating expenses were trimmed to TWD4.7 billion from TWD6.2 billion.

The company previously revealed sales for April 2017 – the first month of the second quarter – were down 18 per cent year-on-year to TWD4.7 billion.

HTC provided little additional detail on its Vive VR business. Chang said the development of the market, including the launch of 5G, stands to change the shape of the market.

“It’s our belief it will tie into not just the smartphones, it’s applications including virtual reality or mixed reality,” he said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi talks up LatAm with Mexico launch

HTC to sharpen smartphone focus

HTC registers weak January sales
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association