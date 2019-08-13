HTC losses widen as sales continue to sink - Mobile World Live

HTC recorded a slightly wider loss in the second quarter than the comparable 2018 period, as revenue continued to tumble.

Net loss increased to TWD2.23 billion ($70.8 million) from TWD2.1 billion in Q2 2018 on revenue of TWD2.81 billion, down TWD4 billion on the 2018 quarter. It didn’t break down revenue by division.

The one positive trend was a fourth consecutive quarter of increases in gross margins, which hit 20.3 per cent in Q2, up from 2.7 per cent in Q2 2018.

Putting a positive spin on its outlook, the company said its Viveport Infinity, an unlimited subscription service supporting multiple VR headsets, is gaining traction since its launch in April, with users worldwide introducing nearly 900,000 game titles and playing nearly 21 million hours.

In its shrinking mobile device market, HTC said Sprint in the US, UK operator EE and Sunrise in Switzerland launched its 5G Hub hotspot in Q2.

Later this year the vendor plans to launch the Vive Cosmos headset, which it said is “created for a new level of accessibility and ease of use”.

Earlier this month it reportedly halted sales of its smartphones in the UK from its official channel, due to an ongoing IP dispute with research and development company IPCom.

In July the troubled smartphone maker outlined details of a new business unit, Vive Enterprise Solutions, which will focus on providing extended reality (XR) solutions for businesses.