 HTC losses widen as sales continue to sink - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

HTC losses widen as sales continue to sink

13 AUG 2019

HTC recorded a slightly wider loss in the second quarter than the comparable 2018 period, as revenue continued to tumble.

Net loss increased to TWD2.23 billion ($70.8 million) from TWD2.1 billion in Q2 2018 on revenue of TWD2.81 billion, down TWD4 billion on the 2018 quarter. It didn’t break down revenue by division.

The one positive trend was a fourth consecutive quarter of increases in gross margins, which hit 20.3 per cent in Q2, up from 2.7 per cent in Q2 2018.

Putting a positive spin on its outlook, the company said its Viveport Infinity, an unlimited subscription service supporting multiple VR headsets, is gaining traction since its launch in April, with users worldwide introducing nearly 900,000 game titles and playing nearly 21 million hours.

In its shrinking mobile device market, HTC said Sprint in the US, UK operator EE and Sunrise in Switzerland launched its 5G Hub hotspot in Q2.

Later this year the vendor plans to launch the Vive Cosmos headset, which it said is “created for a new level of accessibility and ease of use”.

Earlier this month it reportedly halted sales of its smartphones in the UK from its official channel, due to an ongoing IP dispute with research and development company IPCom.

In July the troubled smartphone maker outlined details of a new business unit, Vive Enterprise Solutions, which will focus on providing extended reality (XR) solutions for businesses.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

HTC stops UK smartphone sales

HTC set for India comeback

HTC fails to impress with Q1 numbers
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association