HTC hails Apple VR partnership

INTERVIEW: Alvin Wang Graylin, China regional president of HTC Vive (pictured), believes Apple’s decision to support its virtual reality efforts proves the market “is ready to explode”.

Graylin, speaking to Mobile World Live in Shanghai, opened up on a partnership between the two companies announced in June, which ensures compatibility between the Vive headset and Apple’s new Mac High Sierra operating system.

Apple used a HTC Vive headset in a demo at its worldwide developer conference, and the company said the new macOS will also add support for VR content creation for the first time.

Graylin said Apple’s announcement was “more than just about compatibility” with the Vive headset, and was in fact a testament to a growing belief in the technology.

“It was the first time in 30 to 40 years, ever in their history, that they have brought a third party piece of hardware on their stage,” he said: “The more significant part for Apple is, in general, they’ve always been a fast follower. And they come when they think the market is going to mature and when it is going to grow significantly.”

Sticking to the same theme, Graylin also updated on the progress of a fund launched at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2016, to develop the VR and AR market.

He said the group had now grown from 27 to 48 investors, and there was a target to raise between $10 billion and $18 billion, up from the $10 billion figure initially announced.

