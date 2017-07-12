English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

HTC hails Apple VR partnership

12 JUL 2017

INTERVIEW: Alvin Wang Graylin, China regional president of HTC Vive (pictured), believes Apple’s decision to support its virtual reality efforts proves the market “is ready to explode”.

Graylin, speaking to Mobile World Live in Shanghai, opened up on a partnership between the two companies announced in June, which ensures compatibility between the Vive headset and Apple’s new Mac High Sierra operating system.

Apple used a HTC Vive headset in a demo at its worldwide developer conference, and the company said the new macOS will also add support for VR content creation for the first time.

Graylin said Apple’s announcement was “more than just about compatibility” with the Vive headset, and was in fact a testament to a growing belief in the technology.

“It was the first time in 30 to 40 years, ever in their history, that they have brought a third party piece of hardware on their stage,” he said: “The more significant part for Apple is, in general, they’ve always been a fast follower. And they come when they think the market is going to mature and when it is going to grow significantly.”

Sticking to the same theme, Graylin also updated on the progress of a fund launched at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2016, to develop the VR and AR market.

He said the group had now grown from 27 to 48 investors, and there was a target to raise between $10 billion and $18 billion, up from the $10 billion figure initially announced.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association