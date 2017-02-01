English
HomeDevicesNews

HTC global EVP follows design VP out door

01 FEB 2017
htc-10-evo

Troubled smartphone maker HTC lost a veteran global EVP just days after reports revealed one of the designers of its HTC One smartphone also left the company.

The most recent departure was Jason Mackenzie, global EVP for HTC, and a long-term employee with the Taiwanese company. He worked with HTC for 12 years in various roles, including as head of its Americas unit.

Details of Mackenzi’s departure followed recent reports HTC parted company with its VP of design, Claude Zellweger. The executive is joining Google’s Daydream VR project.

Zellweger was the final HTC design chief remaining after its acquisition of design firm One & Co. While news of Zellweger’s departure broke in late January, Engadget reported the executive stepped down in mid-2016.

Of course, executive departures are not something confined to HTC, but the latest moves come at a crucial time for the company, as it looks to both reinvigorate its core smartphone business and drive growth in its newer VR activities.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

