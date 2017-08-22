English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

HTC cuts Vive VR device price

22 AUG 2017

HTC announced a $200 price cut for its Vive VR headset, “making the best VR system more accessible to the mass market, across the globe”, as it was said the company was losing share in the Chinese VR market.

In a statement, the struggling smartphone maker said it was now offering Vive for $599, with a trial Viveport content subscription covering up to five titles per month. Earlier this year, rival Facebook took $200 off its Oculus Rift bundles, taking it to $399 for a “limited time”, although so far the price has not gone back up.

Cher Wang, chairwoman of HTC, said: “Our goal at Vive has always been to offer the best and most advanced VR system and drive mass market adoption for VR across the globe. We’re continuing to deliver on that commitment with this new price for Vive, making VR more accessible to a broader audience and driving the entire VR industry forward.”

Of course, both Vive and Oculus have been in the market for some time now, meaning the early-adopter market is pretty much exhausted and a more mainstream price is likely to open the product to new buyers. HTC does not provide metrics for Vive.

Research company Canalys said HTC’s Vive shipments of 14,000 units in the important Chinese market during Q2 2017 was down 6 per cent sequentially, in a market which grew 25 per cent. The company was also displaced in number one spot by DPVR, a company which offers a number of products, whereas HTC only has Vive.

Analyst Jason Low said despite price cuts, the current Vive system poses “many challenges” for both consumers and businesses, due to its complexity and the need for VR-ready PCs.

“HTC will regain its top position in China if it produces an appealing standalone headset that is affordable yet capable of providing new use cases for both businesses and consumers,” he said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

HTC lowers Q2 loss following U11 launch

HTC reports June sales boost

Interview: HTC Vive
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association