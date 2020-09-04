Honor warms-up consumers for new fitness devices - Mobile World Live

IFA 2020, BERLIN: Huawei sub-brand Honor added two smartwatches alongside a wide range of consumer electronic products, as it continued a push to attract young people to its brand by highlighting its fitness and fashion credentials.

The Honor Watch GS Pro is the company’s first attempt at a rugged wearable. It is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and humidity, and contains features targeting a clientele the vendor defined as “urban adventurers”. It includes GPS tracking and 25-day battery life, carrying a price tag of €249.

Its other new wearable, Honor Watch ES, is for a more general consumer market, with features including exercise animations to help users ensure they are performing activities in the optimal way. It has a ten-day battery life and will retail at €99.

Both are available from 7 September across selected European markets.

Honor also showcased the Tab 6 tablet, a mid-priced device launched in China earlier this year, and a new series of laptops.

Alongside its more traditional devices, it unveiled three products under its Honor Choice range: an antibacterial vacuum cleaner, a massage device and electric toothbrush.

Honor president George Zhou (pictured) said the company aimed create products to “empower young people” by helping them change the way they “approach fitness, creativity, productivity and everyday entertainment.”