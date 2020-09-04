 Honor warms-up consumers for new fitness devices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Honor warms-up consumers for new fitness devices

04 SEP 2020

IFA 2020, BERLIN: Huawei sub-brand Honor added two smartwatches alongside a wide range of consumer electronic products, as it continued a push to attract young people to its brand by highlighting its fitness and fashion credentials.

The Honor Watch GS Pro is the company’s first attempt at a rugged wearable. It is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and humidity, and contains features targeting a clientele the vendor defined as “urban adventurers”. It includes GPS tracking and 25-day battery life, carrying a price tag of €249.

Its other new wearable, Honor Watch ES, is for a more general consumer market, with features including exercise animations to help users ensure they are performing activities in the optimal way. It has a ten-day battery life and will retail at €99.

Both are available from 7 September across selected European markets.

Honor also showcased the Tab 6 tablet, a mid-priced device launched in China earlier this year, and a new series of laptops.

Alongside its more traditional devices, it unveiled three products under its Honor Choice range: an antibacterial vacuum cleaner, a massage device and electric toothbrush.

Honor president George Zhou (pictured) said the company aimed create products to “empower young people” by helping them change the way they “approach fitness, creativity, productivity and everyday entertainment.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Honor readies first 5G X-Series model for China

Honor boosts processing power in 9X Pro

Honor pitches into the 5G smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association