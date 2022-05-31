 Honor targets content creators with latest China launch - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Honor targets content creators with latest China launch

31 MAY 2022

Honor launched the 70 Series smartphone in China, incorporating a host of features designed to appeal to social media content creators along with a triple main camera set-up.

Key among these is Solo-Cut Vlog Mode, a function Honor CEO George Zhao pitched as tapping a growing trend of younger users shooting mobile video content.

The feature produces portrait vlogs, simultaneously records two HD videos and can tracks a specific individual in group shots.

Honor’s 70 series features a 54MP IMX800 main camera and Sony’s flagship 1/1.49-inch IMX800 sensor, which is equipped to capture detailed, brighter images in backlit and night settings.

The Honor 70 Pro model also offers three-times optical zoom and up to 30-times digital zoom capabilities, along with electronic and optical image stabilisation.

Honor 70 pro runs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset which the company stated provides “power efficiency, innovative gaming and powerful 5G connectivity”.

The Honor 70 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G Mobile Platform for “superior communication, gaming, audio, and more”.

It features a 4500 mAh battery capable of being charged in 30 minutes, a 6.67-inch OLED with a 58-degree curve, and comes in black, white, green, gold, and silver.

The Honor 70 along with its pro and pro+ versions retail in China with a starting price of CNY2,699 ($404.65), CNY3,699, and CNY4,299 respectively. Honor is taking orders now, with the devices due on sale on 7 June.

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

Read more

