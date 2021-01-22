 Honor plays down US parts restrictions - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Honor plays down US parts restrictions

22 JAN 2021

Honor secured access to critical device components from US manufacturers including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology which had been disrupted by trade sanctions imposed on the vendor’s former parent Huawei, China Daily reported.

CEO Zhao Ming told the state-owned news outlet nearly all of its suppliers had resumed shipments and there were now almost no restrictions.

Huawei sold the brand and associated assets to a domestic consortium in November 2020, reportedly to boost sales of its own-brand devices.

At the time, the vendor said the CNY100 billion ($15.4 billion) sale to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co followed “tremendous pressure” relating to “a persistent unavailablity of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business”.

It tipped the move to “help Honor’s channel sellers and suppliers make it through this difficult time”.

Honor today (22 January) unveiled its first handset as an independent company.

The V40 series 5G smartphone features a 6.67-inch display, with prices starting at CNY3,599.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

