HomeDevicesNews

Honor Play targets gamers; reveals Honor Magic 2

04 SEP 2018

Huawei sub-brand Honor took the wraps off its Honor Play smartphone, while also teasing the launch of its next device, the Honor Magic 2.

The Honor Play, launched on the eve of IFA 2018 in Berlin, was positioned largely to gamers with in-built features designed to offer “an immersive non-stop gaming and entertainment experience”, the company said in a statement.

Honor added it had worked with online gaming platform PUBG Mobile to overcome a number of problems which plagued gamers in the past including capacity and battery issues.

The company also looked to address performance issues, such as implementing faster graphic processing power for augmented and virtual reality.

A particular feature it talked up was GPU Turbo, “which dramatically increases the graphics processing and computing efficiency”.

The feature was described as a “hardware-software integration that leaves Honor’s competitors trailing in the dust”.

Honor said the device also utilises advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve camera functions, while in-play experience is enhanced through AI. 4D gaming includes 3D audio effects and AI vibration.

Priced at £279 in the UK, the device falls into the mid-range category.

Other specs include a 3,750 mAh battery, giving users 4.5 hours of “solid gameplay”. It also features a 16MP front camera, 6.3-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and is powered by the Kirin 970 chip.

Last week’s Mobile Mix was filmed entirely on the Honor Play. Click here to watch.

Honor Magic 2
At the Honor Play launch event the company’s president George Zhao also revealed the Magic 2, which features a sliding function. Mashable noted that the device looked similar to the Oppo Find X, unveiled earlier this year, but Honor’s sliding feature has to be opened manually.

The device will be powered by the Kirin 980 processor, but other specs were not revealed.

Honor Magic 2 follows the original Honor Magic which launched in 2016.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

