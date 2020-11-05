Honor opts for Russia launch for latest mid-tier device - Mobile World Live

Huawei sub-brand Honor focused on features to enhance entertainment, long battery life and the abilities of its camera set-up in its forthcoming mid-tier 10X Lite, with the company selecting Russia as the launch market for the device.

The handset features a 6.67-inch display, 5000mAH battery and a quad-camera set-up on the rear with a 48MP main module, alongside an 8MP front camera. It has 128GB of storage with the option to add a memory card.

Honor noted on a single charge the “whopping battery” could handle around: 59 hours of standard phone calls; 38 hours of VoLTE calls; up to 23 hours of video playback; or 79 hours of FM radio output.

Following its launch in Russia at almost RUB17,000 ($219.17), the Honor 10X Lite will be available in selected global markets. Orders for the smartphone in Russia open tomorrow (6 November). The device is available in black, green and a silver-purple colour it defines as Icelandic Forest.

IDC figures for Q2 showed combined shipments of Huawei’s core brand and Honor outperform all other smartphone manufacturers in Russia, with Samsung next best.

In Q1, IDC noted Honor branded handsets had outsold Huawei’s main brand by three to one in the market.