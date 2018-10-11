English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Honor launches 8X, Band 4 in UK

11 OCT 2018

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its 8X smartphone, which was touted as providing a flagship experience without a corresponding price point, at an event in London where it also revealed its Band 4 wearable device.

The phone is available in black or blue for £229.99 and was described as “a pivotal landmark in the series, building on the exceptional value proposition that no flagship smartphone can match.”

Ali Qureshi, marketing manager at Honor UK, explained the smartphone’s elevator mode functionality, which reconnects to 4G when connection is lost eight-times faster than competitor Xiaomi’s Mi 8. The marketer also explained its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve camera functionalities and noise cancellation for voice calls.

The Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch FullView display with a notch, offering a 91 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. Other features include an AI-powered dual camera set-up with super night shot photography and Kirin 710 chipsets, which are used by the company for the first time.

Its AI cameras recognise 22 different categories and 500 scenarios in real time, and optimises camera settings and enhances photo quality based on what users are shooting.

Honor touted the device as the first to come with a new “eye comfort mode”, a feature which reduces blue light radiation emitted by the screen to prevent eye fatigue.

The device supports dual SIMs plus an expandable microSD card of up to 400GB.

Honor Band 4
The Honor Band 4 is a fitness tracker priced £59.99 which features an AMOLED full colour display and sleep monitoring technology. It is water resistant to 50 metres and offers advanced swim tracking capabilities, including recognising which stroke wearers are performing.

Honor did not reveal a date for UK availability.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Honor Play targets gamers; reveals Honor Magic 2

Huawei hit by Nova 3 ad criticism

Tablet market remains in doldrums
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association