Honor expands tablet range

Honor launched its latest tablet, the Pad V7, at a China-focused laptop event, as its CEO highlighted growth across various device lines since becoming independent from former parent Huawei.

The Honour Pad V7 runs an octa-core MediaTek 900T chipset, has a 10.4-inch screen, 13MP main camera, 7250mAh battery and comes with 128GB expandable memory. The device uses its Android-based Magic UI 5.0 operating system.

Honor Pad V7 is available in Wi-Fi or 5G options with prices starting at CNY1,999 ($309.37). Release dates range at between 30 September and 15 October depending on the connectivity option and colour combination required.

The company noted Honor Pad V7 offered so-called intelligent features including multi-screen collaboration and the ability to project a smartphone display onto it. It is also compatible with its smart stylus.

Earlier this year, Honor launched the Pad V7 Pro with slightly higher specifications and a larger price tag.

Honor Pad V7 was announced alongside a new generation of laptops.

Discussing the company’s progress, CEO George Zhao said: “Following the rapid growth of Honor smartphones, Honor also achieved a V-shaped recovery in the PC category,” claiming it was the fastest-growing laptop brand in China so far in 2021.