HomeDevicesNews

Honor debuts new flagship smartphone in China

14 JUN 2017

Honor took the wraps off its new flagship device in its home market of China, with the device expected to be unveiled in Europe later this month.

Unsurprisingly, Honor 9 shares many features with parent company Huawei’s own current flagship, P10. This includes a dual camera set-up (12MP colour paired with 20MP monochrome), albeit without the Leica branding of its more pricey sibling.

Interestingly, for the Chinese market a version of Honor 9 is available with more RAM than the Huawei device. While 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is standard across both devices, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB versions are available for the Honor unit.

It features a 5.15-inch full HD screen and HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor.

Honor is already preparing for an event in Berlin, Germany, on 27 June, which would seem to be the logical point to unveil Honor 9 in Europe.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Dismissing Huawei laptop push unwise

Huawei pushes MateBook line into China

Huawei prepares Nova 2 range for mid-June launch
