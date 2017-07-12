English
HomeDevicesNews

Honor 9 shipments top 1M within a month

12 JUL 2017

Honor announced it shipped more than 1 million units of its latest flagship, the Honor 9, since its debut 28 days ago.

The China-based vendor said the device had propelled the company “to new heights”, as it achieved the one million feat two weeks after the global launch of the phone in Berlin.

While the company did not provide a breakdown of where the device had been most popular, it said it received “wide acclaim” across Europe and sold out on its vMall site two days after debut.

The device is a counterpart to parent Huawei’s latest flagship, P10, and the internals of the Honor 9 are similar, including the 12MP+20MP dual camera.

After launching in China a month ago, the smartphone became available in a number of markets across Europe and the Middle East.

Honor 9 is pitched at millennials in particular, and president George Zhao said the company was proud its “commitment to empowering the young and young at heart” was paying off.

“The success of the Honor 9 stems from our intimate understanding of young people, who want a device that marries great performance and stylish design with innovative technology,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

