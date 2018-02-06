Honor 9 Lite spearheads European push

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the first smartphone in its Lite Series for Europe, stating the unit’s four cameras will make users “masters of photography”.

Priced at £199.99, the Honor 9 Lite features dual-lens 13MP and 2MP cameras on both the front and back, with gesture control so users can wave to trigger a two second countdown when taking photos.

“The dual front camera features a wide aperture of ƒ2.0, with one sensor capturing image details, whilst the other gathers depth of field information, producing professional-looking images,” the company said in a statement.

It also features a bezel-less 5.65-inch edge-to-edge FullView HD Display.

Wilkin Lee, sales and marketing director of Honor UK, (pictured, right) said at a London launch event the company was targeting digital natives with a real-time headset monitoring feature, which lets users record studio-like high quality music.

He added the phone is “a new generation of affordable premium”.

Honor president George Zhao, added: “Offering a smooth user experience, a quad camera and an attractive mirrored surface, the Honor 9 Lite is not just a symbol of style, but a way to capture important life moments in a way that’s easier to navigate than ever before.”

The company said the device inherited its design from the flagship Honor 9 smartphone – its 2.5D glass integrates into the nano-scale optical coating, which is polished by a 12-layered process, resulting in a “mirror-like effect”.

Honor 9 Lite comes in three colours – blue, black and grey – and will be available in the UK from 9 February.

In December 2017, Zhao vowed to challenge Apple and Samsung by becoming a top three smartphone brand by 2022.

Huawei rotating CEO Ken Hu in January said the company will continue to reinforce the implementation of its dual Huawei and (mid-tier) Honor brand strategy: “Honor will strive to deliver stylish new gadgets that young people love…the Huawei brand will strive to obtain a larger share in the high-end market, serve a wider audience”.