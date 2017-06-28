English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Honor 9 gets international launch

28 JUN 2017

Honor officially launched its 2017 flagship into international markets, stating that Honor 9 “will let millennials stand out and express their fierce individuality”.

The device, which has already been announced in China, is a counterpart to parent Huawei’s own latest flagship, P10. This means the internals of the device are similar, including the 12MP+20MP dual camera – albeit without Leica branding for the Honor variant.

The company said the device has a “3D glass back and a metal bezel that creates a subtle metal aura”.

Honor also talked-up the “great audio performance” of the device, including Huawei Histen sound effect technology, a partnership with recording producer Rainer Maillard to optimise sound quality, and Honor Purity sound equaliser designed for the device with partner Monster.

Honor 9 will be available in a number of markets across Europe and the Middle East, according to Honor’s statement. But there will be some differences.

While the device is billed as having 6GB of RAM, some markets will instead see a version with 4GB. Eva Wimmers, president of Honor Western Europe, said in a London briefing that this came down to “preference and pricing structure”.

Target market
Wimmers said that although Honor is focused on “digital natives”, that does not mean it simply offers low cost devices – it currently does not offer products priced below €200 except for occasional end-of-life sales.

“Young people have less money, of course, and some don’t even earn money because they are in school or university, but they are the ones who want all the features, and are willing to spend on it. So it’s wrong to say they want cheap phones – nobody in our core target audience wants to buy a cheap phone,” she said.

“Between Huawei and Honor, we often decide to bring innovation first to Honor, because we have this highly interested, technology-savvy community. Two years ago, Honor was the first brand to launch a dual-camera in the global market,” she continued.

With its defined target market: “It’s much easier for Honor to do marketing to the target group because it’s very clear who we are talking to compared to a Huawei or a Samsung or anyone bigger. Because they need to have the right phone for everyone, they have a full portfolio, and then the issue is everyone immediately finding the phone that is for them.”

Of course, being part of Huawei enables Honor to work with its parent in areas such as R&D, production, and logistics. But its portfolio, marketing and commercial propositions are discrete.

“The overlap that people assume all the time when it comes to the customer and where they find their information and make their purchase decision, it’s actually not there. The product finds its target group very easily, and the other way around,” Wimmers said.

While the bulk of Honor’s volume comes from online channels, in some markets it also works with operators – 3 in the UK was an early example. The Honor executive noted that these deals are something the company is open to, where there is a joint benefit – “the issue is that not everyone in every country has youth activities. It differs greatly. Some of them don’t have a youth tariff or youth brand”, she said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Huawei looks for privacy boost from machine learning

Honor debuts new flagship smartphone in China

Blog: Dismissing Huawei laptop push unwise
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association